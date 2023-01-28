Bihar: 162 IEDs recovered in Maoist dominated areas of Aurangabad

FILE PHOTO

AN / WEB DESK

CRPF and the Bihar police have seized a huge cache of 162 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other equipment during a joint operation in the Maoist dominated area in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Friday.

According to an official statement, initially, 13 IEDs were detected in the Maoist dominated areas in Laduiya Pahad in Aurangabad. During the course of the search operation, the troops reached a cave and recovered 149 IEDs weighing about a kilogram each. The CRPF destroyed the IEDs in a controlled explosion while following all precautions.

“With the intensive operations conducted by CRPF and Bihar Police against the outlawed Maoists, the State is inching towards normalcy. The operations are continuing in the areas which were earlier considered to be strongholds of Maoists, with the objective of demining the IEDs planted by the Maoists and recovering arms and ammunition that they must have left hidden while fleeing in haste,” reads the statements.

“In one such search and destroy operation by CRPF and Bihar Police in the area of Laduiya Pahad, Aurangabad on January 27, 13 pressure IEDs were detected initially,” it reads.

“The troops destroyed the IEDs in situ and continued with the operation. When they reached near a cave and scanned the cave carefully, 149 IEDs weighing about a kg each were recovered. The troops demolished the IEDs in situ observing prescribed security precautions,” the statement further informed.