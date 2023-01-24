Bihar: 16 arrested in connection with hooch tragedy in Siwan

A HODA / PATNA

Sixteen 16 people including two key accused have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in Siwan district of Bihar.

Additional Director General of Police JS Gangwar told newsmen that SHO and Choukidar of the Lakri Nabiganj police station have been also been suspended. Eight people died and six lost their eyesight after consuming spurious liquor in the Siwan district Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader in assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that the hooch tragedy is happening in the state repeatedly as the government is not taking stringent action against the culprits.