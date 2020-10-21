Bihar Assembly elections: Campaigning gains momentum in poll bound areas of 1st & 2nd phase
No chilling till we get vaccine: PM Modi’s message ahead of festive season
Number of COVID-19 cases crosses 40.11 million worldwide: WHO
184 countries have joined COVAX facility: WHO
Over 67 lakh people recovered from COVID-19 in country so far; Recovery rate stands at 88.63 %
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2020 09:32:33      انڈین آواز

Big jolt to BJP in Maharashtra as Eknath Khadse quit party, to join NCP

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / MUMBAI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra received big jolt as senior partly leader Eknath Khadse quit the party today citing allegations on him.

Confirming the development, the senior leader said that he has no complaints with the party leadership but has been wrongly accused.

“During the last 40 years, I worked on increasing BJP’s reach. I have no complaint from BJP central leaders but I was falsely accused. My complaint is only against Devendra Fadnavis” he said.

Khadse will be joining Nationalist Congress Party, according to an announcement by NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil.

Along with him, some of his supporting MLAs may also quit BJP and move to NCP.

Patil said that Khadse he showed interest in joining NCP and will be formally inducted into the party.

“Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years. I’ve been informed that BJP Leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We’ve decided to give him an entry in NCP. He will be formally inducted into NCP at 2 pm on Friday,” he said.

Reacting to the news of Khadse’s resignation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if he joins the Mahavikas Aghadi, he is welcome

Notably, former Maharashtra chief minister BJP Devendra Fadnavis has refused to comment on the matter saying that the party has not received his resignation letter so far.

There were speculations about Khadse quitting the BJP for a while but former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had dismissed it on Tuesday, saying there are talks every day of such kind of “muhurat”.

It is being said that Khadse might be given a ministerial berth in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, where NCP is present as a coalition partner. He might be given the agricultural ministry which is currenly occupied by Shiv Sena.

It may be recalled that Khadse had to resign from the Fadnavis government after allegations of corruption. Since then, he was being neglected in the party. In the 2019 Maharashtra elections, he wasn’t even given ticket by the party. Although his daughter Rohini was given the ticket, she lost.

Khadse’s daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse contested the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket and won. However, it is not yet clear if she will leave the party as well.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Motorsport has good future in India:Rally driver Garima Avtar

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Leading woman rally driver Garima Avtar feels that motorsport in the country ...

My only goal is to get selected for the Olympics; Hockey forward Dilpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Promising striker Dilpreet Singh is of the view that deferment of the Olympic ...

خبرنامہ

عالمی سطح پر کورونا وائرس کے شکار افراد کی تعداد چار کروڑ سے تجاوز کر گئی

عالمی سطح پر کورونا وائرس سے متاثرہ افراد کی تعداد چالیس ملی ...

فرانس: ٹیچرکا قاتل چیچن مہاجر تھا

فرانس میں ایک استاد کے بہیمانہ قتل کے سلسلے میں تفتیش جاری ہے ...

ایران پر اسلحے کی خرید و فروخت پر پابندی ختم ہو گئی، ایران

اقوام متحدہ کی جانب سے ایران پر اسلحے کی خرید و فروخت پر عائد ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!