Biden revokes Trump executive order sanctioning International Criminal Court officials

AMN/ WEB DESK

U.S. President Joe Biden revoked a Trump executive order that authorized sanctions on International Criminal Court (ICC) officials and lifted sanctions on two officials. In a statement Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department also terminated another Trump-era policy to impose visa restrictions on certain ICC officials.

In June 2020, former President Donald Trump authorized sanctions and additional visa restrictions against International Criminal Court personnel.

The retaliatory moves by the Trump administration came after the ICC authorized a probe into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by US and Afghan forces.

In his statement Blinken said they continue to disagree strongly with the ICC’s actions relating to the Afghanistan and Palestinian situations.