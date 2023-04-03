इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2023 04:49:55      انڈین آواز
Bhutanese King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Begins His 3-day Visit To India

“The visit is a testament to the longstanding and deep-rooted friendship between Bhutan and India, and will further strengthen the close ties,” says Thimpu.

Bhutan’s King, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India. He is invited by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. He will be holding talks with President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other officials of the government of India.

India’s Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar welcomed the Bhutanese King at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. He took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the King in the capital. He said, “Honoured to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in India. His visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership.”

