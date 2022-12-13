FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bhupendra Patel takes charge as CM of Gujarat

AMN

Bhupendra Patel takes charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. All the newly inducted Ministers including Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Kanu Bhai Desai, Harsh Sanghavi, took charge of their respective departments in Gandhinagar. There are a total of 16 ministers in Bhupendra Patel’s new Council of Ministers which include former Ministers and senior MLAs. Of the 16 ministers inducted in Bhupendra Patel’s new government, 11 are former ministers. while 5 faces are new.

Out of the 11 former ministers, there are seven ministers namely Kanu Bhai Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Harsh Sanghvi, Mukesh Patel and Kuber Dindor, who were also a part of Bhupendra Patel’s first government. Apart from this, Kunvarji Bavlia, Parasottam Solanki, BachuBhai Khabad and Mulu Bhai Bera have been ministers in the past. Among the MLAs who are becoming ministers for the first time, Bhanuben Babria, who is elected from the Rajkot rural seat is the only woman cabinet minister.

