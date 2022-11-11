Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu visits Girls High School- Unit 2 in Odisha

AMN

President Droupadi Murmu today visited the Tapoban High School and Government Girls High School- Unit 2 in capital Bhubaneswar in Odisha. On the second day of her two days’ visit to the state, she visited the schools and interacted with the students and teachers. It may be mentioned that the President had studied in the Government Girls High School- Unit 2. She also visited the Kuntala Kumari Girls Hostel where she stayed during her high school studies. Students, teachers, and alumni of the schools were overjoyed when they found the President of India herself in their midst. She was accompanied by the Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The President is also scheduled to launch AICTE Engineering books in Odia language and e-KUMBH portal meant to unleash knowledge in multiple Bharatiya languages in Bhubaneswar a short while from now.