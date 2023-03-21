Bhopal set for grand opening ceremony of ISSF Shooting World Cup

AMN

Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal is all set for a grand opening ceremony of ISSF Shooting World Cup today. Luciano Rossi, President, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), and Raninder Singh, President, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will present in the opening ceremony.

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony. The Chief Minister will also virtually inaugurate the brand-new Finals Hall in the M.P. State Shooting Academy. Indian and China have fielded the largest contingents for the championship. The ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol championship will see a total of 10 finals over five consecutive competition days from tomorrow.