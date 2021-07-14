BHIM-UPI launched in Bhutan

AMN / WEGB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Finance Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo Namgay Tshering jointly launched BHIM-UPI in Bhutan on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Ms Sitharaman said that the services have started in Bhutan under India’s neighbourhood first policy and India is proud of this achievement.

The Finance Minister said that BHIM-UPI is one of the brightest spot and an achievement for digital transactions in India during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 million UPI QRs have been created in last five years and BHIM-UPI in 2020-21 has processed 22 billion transactions worth 41 lakh crore rupees.

Finance Minister of Bhutan Lyonpo Namgay Tshering thanked and appreciated the Government of India for the launch of BHIM-UPI services in Bhutan. He added that the bond between the two countries has become stronger each passing day. This launch fulfils the commitment made by the two countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Bhutan in 2019. Following that visit, India and Bhutan have already enabled inter-operability in acceptance of Rupay cards in each other’s countries.

With today’s launch of BHIM-UPI in Bhutan, the payment infrastructures of the two countries are seamlessly connected. It will benefit a large number of tourists and businessmen from India who travel to Bhutan each year. This will enhance the ease of living and ease of travelling through cashless transactions at the touch of a button.