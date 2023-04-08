Bharat Rashtra Samithi urges Centre to conduct CRPF examinations in all official languages

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bharat Rastra Samiti has urged the centre to conduct the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recruitment examinations in all official languages of the country.

Party working president and state IT Minister K. Taraka Ramarao in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said conducting the examinations only in English and Hindi will be disadvantageous to job aspirants who are not acquainted with these two languages.

He urged the Centre to revise the CRPF recruitment notification to include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages.

Mr Rao also said the competitive exams are being held only in English and Hindi, which was a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or were not from the Hindi-speaking States.

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in the CRPF.