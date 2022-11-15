Bharat Jodo Yatra Above Politics, Says Congress

FILE

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is not connected with any vote bank.

“Its aims are above politics. Bharat Jodo Yatra is not connected with any vote bank. Its aims are above politics. This is a yatra of a political party and includes political topics but it’s not to garner votes” says Ramesh in Maharashtra.

Ramesh further said that this yatra is of a political party and includes political topics stating that it is not to garner votes. Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached its 66th day on Monday.

“The Yatra will promote togetherness, it has connected our party… Its effects, if any, would show up during the 2024 elections. This Yatra is promoting door-to-door contact which we had forgotten. We had forgotten as we were in power, but we are remembering it with this Yatra now,” he added.

The Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km as part of its 3,570 km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of diverting public attention by ignoring the farmers’ issues, saying, “we want ‘Made in India’, not of ‘Made in China.” The Congress MP further accused the BJP government of not compensating farmers even after promising to do so. He also accused the government of having a ‘Two in Government and Two in Market’ system.