इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2023 08:00:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bharat Gaurav tourist train originating from Telugu States commences journey from Secunderabad station

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The first Bharat Gaurav tourist train originating from the Telugu States commenced its journey from Secunderabad railway station yesterday. The Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri – Kasi – Ayodhya train is being operated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) which is providing end-to-end services for the pilgrims travelling by train.

The tour involves visiting important and historical places in Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of eight nights and nine days. The train comprises both AC and Non-AC Class coaches to meet the demands of rail passengers. IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director, Rajni Hasija said the whole tour itinerary has been planned keeping in mind the significance of the places along with tourists’ interest. She said the tour provides an economical, safe and comfortable option for people planning to visit these places. South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain stated the train offers a unique opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit these culturally prominent places without the hassle of planning individual itinerary items.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart