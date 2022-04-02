FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bharat Biotech Announces to Slow Down COVAXIN Production

AMN / Hyderabad

Bharat Biotech on Friday announced the temporary slowing down of production of COVAXIN across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand. For the coming period, the company will focus on pending facility maintenance, process and facility optimization activities.

As all existing facilities were repurposed for the manufacture of COVAXIN, with continuous production during the past year, to meet the public health emergency of COVID-19, these upgrades were due. Certain highly sophisticated equipment which were required to enhance the process stringency were unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the recent WHO post EUL inspection, Bharat Biotech agreed with the WHO team on the scope of the planned improvement activities and indicated that they will be executed as soon as practical. The company was also pleased to learn from the WHO, that the necessary optimization work “Does not indicate a change in the risk-benefit ratio (for Covaxin) and the data, available to WHO, indicates the vaccine is effective and no safety concern exists”. The WHO has further stated “The vaccine is currently under the WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL)”.

This risk assessment by the WHO is based on the supply of hundreds of millions of doses of COVAXIN globally, during which the product has demonstrated an excellent safety and efficacy profile in detailed and thorough post marketing surveillance activities. More than 1 million doses of COVAXIN were introduced under clinical trial mode, where safety of subjects was actively documented. Finally, COVAXIN was extensively evaluated in ~30,000 subjects in more than 10 controlled clinical trials, resulting in more than 15 publications. Based on this wide body of data as well as a wealth of empirical evidence from India and globally, this is a strong justification for the WHO conclusions on COVAXIN safety and efficacy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

