https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Oct 2022 06:52:32      انڈین آواز

BFI appoints Irish great Bernard Dunne as director of high performance

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi,  17 October :  Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, who has produced Olympic and world champions, is the new director of high performance of Indian boxing .

 Dunne has joined the Indian team following a successful five-year stint with Irish Athletic Boxing Association, serving in the same position. The 42-year-old has taken over the charge of the position which was left vacant after Santiago Nieva’s departure. 
Indian boxers have produced brilliant performances in the last few years at the prestigious events including World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. 

“India has huge boxing talent and its boxers have been performing exceedingly well. It will be a great opportunity for me to work with them and contribute to their success. I’m very excited to join the team and take the standards of Indian boxing to a new high altogether,” said Dunne, who is also a renowned name in professional boxing, having won the WBA World Championship (2009) and the European Championship (2007). 

Dunne led the Irish high-performance boxing team from 2017 to 2022 and under his leadership they performed at the highest level, winning European, World and Olympics gold medals. Dunne has stated that his goal is to perform similar work with the BFI and bring pride to the people of India through the performance of his teams.

Talking about the appointment of Dunne, BFI President Ajay Singh said: “ As a federation, we are focused on doing everything that is required for our boxers to bring glory to the country.  Appointment of   Bernard Dunne is a major boost to our aim of winning medals at the Paris Olympics. With the amount of experience and success he has under his belt, he is the perfect fit for this role. I’m sure Dunne will guide our boxers to the next level of performance.”  

During Dunne’s tenure with the Ireland’s team, Kellie Harrington emerged the Olympic champion in Tokyo as well as the world champion in 2018. He also guided Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke to gold medals at the last World Championships, and Aidan Walsh to bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

“Indian boxing has been on the rise and this is our effort in giving them an edge to win more and more medals at the international stage. Dunne is a big name in boxing and has helped boxers win medals at big stages. His presence will definitely motivate our boxers,” added BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita,.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

BFI appoints Irish great Bernard Dunne as director of high performance

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi,  17 October :  Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, who has produced Olympic and w ...

FIFA U-17 Women’s World: India to take on Brazil in final Group A game in Bhubaneswar

AMN In football, hosts India will face Brazil in their final Group A game of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World ...

Indian grandmaster Arjun defeats five time world Chess champion Magnus Carlsen

AMN On 16th October 2022, 19-year-old Indian grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi defeated the reigning five-time Wor ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

@Powered By: Logicsart