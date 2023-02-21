BFI appoints Dmitry Dmitruk as foreign coach

Harpal Singh Bedi

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday appointed veteran coach Dmitry Dmitruk as the national boxing team’s foreign coach for two years.

Dmitruk, who served as the high performance coach of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) as well as the Irish National Junior and Youth Teams for the last 12 years, will be leading Indian men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming elite competitions.

Speaking on this appointment , BFI President Ajay Singh said: “We are very happy to announce Dmitry Dmitruk as the foreign coach of the national boxing team. Dmitruk has proven coaching credentials while working with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.”

“We have full faith in his abilities to mentor the talented boxers of our country. His appointment will certainly bolster our ambition to maximise India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics 2024. Dmitruk’s vast experience and abilities will enhance the performance of our men’s and women’s teams. I am sure the youth and junior boxers too will be benefitted by his presence.”

The 47-year-old has played a key role in elevating Ireland boxing team’s performances and nurturing young talent over the course of his 12-year stint in Ireland. He has coached notable boxers such as Joe Ward to multiple World Championships silver medals in 2015 and 2017 and Grainne Walsh to a bronze at the 2019 European Games. As part of the Irish boxing team’s coaching staff, he contributed significantly to the qualification of the country’s boxers for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Reacting to this challenge assignment Dmiturk said “India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists. With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together. I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years,”

His training has not only yielded success for the senior professional boxers but also the youth teams which is a testament to his wide array of skillset that will promote the development of Indian boxing.

He takes charge of both men’s and women’s teams. India has produced scintillating displays in recent times at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games as well as the Asian Games, clinching numerous medals to establish the country’s name as a prominent unit among the top teams all over the world.

According to BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita “The arrival of Dmitruk as foreign coach is going to provide a massive boost to the country’s boxing team. The federation is confident that he will contribute to our journey with his vast experiences of managing pugilists across all age categories and creating champions and elevating their performances.”

” India is already among the top 3 counties in the IBA’s rankings and with Dmitruk joining the illustrious coaching team,” he added