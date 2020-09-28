Best wishes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar on her 91st birthday

PM Modi spoke to the iconic singer to wish her on her 91st birthday and said he considered himself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings

WEB DESK

Birthday wishes are pouring in from different quarters for legendary playback singer, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who turned 91 years old today.

All-time great, Lata Mangeshkar ruled Hindi film female playback singing for more than seven decades and is a recipient of numerous awards and honours.

She has also received acclaim for her songs in various other Indian languages.

The nightingale of bollywood and the queen of melody, Lata Mangeshkar, mesmerised people from all walks of life in her career spanning over seven decades.

Born on this day in the year 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, she was introduced to music at a very young age. Lata took her first music lessons from her father,Deenanath Mangeshkar.

She won her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Salil Chowdhury’s composition “Aaja Re Pardesi” from the film Madhumati in 1958.

Lata’s song “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya” from Mughal-e-Azam, composed by Naushad and lip-synced by Madhubala, still remains one of the famous till date.

Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha #HappyBirthdayLataDidi pic.twitter.com/Ez4nGTQ07j — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) September 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the iconic playback singer to wish her on her 91st birthday and said that he considered himself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings.

Besides, several other luminaries from the field of bollywood, politics and sports too have extended their wishes to one of the most respected singers of the Indian film industry.

In a career spanning 75 years, Lata didi, has recorded more than 30,000 songs in 35 Indian and foreign languages – including Malaysian, English and Nepalese.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while extending his greetings said, he wishes her long and healthy life. NCP chief Sharad Pawar too has wished Lata Mangeshkar and said that her songs have brightened the lives of people.