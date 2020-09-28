Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister
India extends $15 mn grant assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties
British PM Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19
President Ram Nath Kovind gives assent to three farm bills
Trump vows to end his country’s reliance on China once and for all if voted to power
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2020 06:03:10      انڈین آواز

Best wishes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar on her 91st birthday

Leave a comment
Published On: By

PM Modi spoke to the iconic singer to wish her on her 91st birthday and said he considered himself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings

WEB DESK

Birthday wishes are pouring in from different quarters for legendary playback singer, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar who turned 91 years old today.

All-time great, Lata Mangeshkar ruled Hindi film female playback singing for more than seven decades and is a recipient of numerous awards and honours.

She has also received acclaim for her songs in various other Indian languages.

The nightingale of bollywood and the queen of melody, Lata Mangeshkar, mesmerised people from all walks of life in her career spanning over seven decades.

Born on this day in the year 1929 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, she was introduced to music at a very young age. Lata took her first music lessons from her father,Deenanath Mangeshkar.

She won her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for Salil Chowdhury’s composition “Aaja Re Pardesi” from the film Madhumati in 1958.

Lata’s song “Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya” from Mughal-e-Azam, composed by Naushad and lip-synced by Madhubala, still remains one of the famous till date.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the iconic playback singer to wish her on her 91st birthday and said that he considered himself fortunate to have always received her affection and blessings.

Besides, several other luminaries from the field of bollywood, politics and sports too have extended their wishes to one of the most respected singers of the Indian film industry.

In a career spanning 75 years, Lata didi, has recorded more than 30,000 songs in 35 Indian and foreign languages – including Malaysian, English and Nepalese.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while extending his greetings said, he wishes her long and healthy life. NCP chief Sharad Pawar too has wished Lata Mangeshkar and said that her songs have brightened the lives of people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru to take on Mumbai Indians today

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Mumbai Indians today at Dubai. The match is sc ...

French Open: Simona Halep enters 2nd round; Stan Wawrinka knocks out Andy Murray

AMN In Tennis, top-seeded Simona Halep won 10 straight games in beating Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4, 6-0 to rea ...

IPL Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi last tonight. The KKR ...

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!