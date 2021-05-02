Berlin police denounce May Day violence

AMN/ WEB DESK

Berlin’s police chief Barbara Slowik hit out at violent attacks on police officers in Germany during May Day protests describing them as unacceptable. The German police union has said, more than 50 officers were injured in the incident. more than 250 people were arrested by the police.

According to media reports, Around 30,000 protesters took to the streets during May Day rallies in Berlin had gone ahead without incident during the day. Meanwhile by evening, tensions rose when police pulled far-left protesters out of the crowd for not adhering to pandemic hygiene regulations such as social distancing.

Heavy scuffles ensued, with protesters throwing glass bottles and stones at police and setting dustbins and wooden pallets ablaze in the streets. In Berlin around 5,600 officers had deployed to monitor the May Day protests. Similar protests also took place elsewhere in Germany.