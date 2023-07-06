इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2023 10:12:31      انڈین آواز
Bengaluru: G20 Space Economy Leaders Meet discusses possibilities of bilateral partnership in sharing space economy

The Space Economy Leaders Meet held in Bengaluru today as part of the G20 Indian Presidency had a discussion on the possibilities of bilateral partnership in sharing space economy.

On the first day today the Chairman of ISRO S Somanath informed that partnerships between space agencies, industries, and start-ups were discussed during the meeting today. The discussion also covered the possibilities of the rule of law in space, guidelines and regulations in space missions, the possibility of upgrading the G20 Space Economy Leaders forum, and how to bring new countries into the space sector, helping them to build rockets and ground stations. The ISRO Chairman said that the theme of the meeting, namely towards a new space era -Economy, Responsibility, and the alliance was extensively discussed during the Heads of Space Agencies session. 

AIR correspondent reports that the first day of the Space Economy Leaders Meet saw participation from 27 countries and 33 industries. It showcased India’s industry capabilities in the space sector. On the concluding day tomorrow there will be a session on Space Industry partnership. IN-SPACe Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka will make an opening remark.

Thereafter the G20 and invited countries will make statements on the theme. In the concluding session on Space business connect session there will be B2B meetings and presentations by the Industry representatives. The delegates will visit HAL and other industries working in the space sector and relish cultural programmes

