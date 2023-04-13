Bengaluru: CEOs will appeal employees to cast vote during Assembly election on May 10th

AMN

Several CEOs of the companies operating from Electronic city in Bengaluru will appeal to their employees to cast their vote during the Assembly election to be held on May 10th. This assurance came during the SVEEP activities organised today by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Electronic city. They also assured that on the election day all the employees will be given leave.

The programme organised in Tech Mahindra was addressed by the city municipal corporation Chief Commissioner and Election officer Tushar Girinath. He said that there is a sense of disdain among the younger generation about elections and it is our responsibility to change this perception. He called upon the CEOs of IT-BT companies to motivate their employees to cast their vote.