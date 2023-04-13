इंडियन आवाज़     13 Apr 2023 11:14:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bengaluru: CEOs will appeal employees to cast vote during Assembly election on May 10th

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Several CEOs of the companies operating from Electronic city in Bengaluru will appeal to their employees to cast their vote during the Assembly election to be held on May 10th. This assurance came during the SVEEP activities organised today by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Electronic city. They also assured that on the election day all the employees will be given leave.

The programme organised in Tech Mahindra was addressed by the city municipal corporation Chief Commissioner and Election officer Tushar Girinath. He said that there is a sense of disdain among the younger generation about elections and it is our responsibility to change this perception. He called upon the CEOs of IT-BT companies to motivate their employees to cast their vote.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر مولانامحمدرابع حسنی ندوی صاحب کاانتقال

آل انڈیامسلم پرسنل لاء بورڈ کے صدر اور دارالعلوم ندوۃ العلم ...

اسرائیل نے ماہ رمضان میں غیر مسلموں کا مسجد اقصیٰ میں داخلہ روک دیا

FILE PHOTO  ویب ڈیسک —  اسرائیل نے منگل کے روز کشیدہ صورت حا ل ...

شعبہ اسلامک اسٹڈیز میں بزم طلبہ کی جانب سے افطار پارٹی کا اہتمام

رمضان المبارک عالم انسانیت کے لیے باعثِ رحمت:پروفیسر اقتدار ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart