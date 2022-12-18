Bengaluru Cantt railway station to be developed as world-class terminal

AMN/ WEB DESK

The remodelling of the Bengaluru Cantt railway yard is targeted to be completed by February next year. In the second phase, the station building will be redeveloped making Bengaluru Cantt a world-class airport-like terminal at a cost of 480 crore rupees.

It will have airport-like features, fully airconditioned, segregated arrival and departure points, well-demarcated pick-up and drop zones, multi-level parking, roof plaza with earmarked space for commercial activities.

The architecture of the new building will capture the spirit of Bengaluru, combining its garden city identity with that of being the Silicon valley of India.

AIR correspondent reports, the plan is to build a world-class, green building with divyang-friendly features. It will have additional platforms and be integrated with the suburban railway network connecting Bengaluru with neighbouring satellite towns.