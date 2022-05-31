FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 May 2022 07:13:29      انڈین آواز

Bengal guv silent when BJP leaders make controversial remarks: Abhishek

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Reacting over the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar remarks that he has “crossed the red line”, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday wondered what was the need for such reaction as “he did not name any judge or mentioned any judgment in particular”.

Banerjee claimed that Dhankhar remained silent when BJP leaders make controversial remarks or “insulted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee”.

He asserted that a citizen of this country “is free to criticize a judgment”.

“Day before yesterday, during a rally, I made some remarks. The governor claimed that I have crossed the line. People of the state are very well aware of who is crossing the line. I had said that in judiciary, 99 per cent of people are good, only 1 per cent works as per instructions of those who control the levers of power… This one per cent people exist everywhere, even in political parties,” he said, addressing a rally at Shyamnagar area of North 24 Parganas district.

On Saturday, Banerjee had lashed out at “one per cent of the judiciary” for ordering a CBI probe in “every case” in the state.

“I have the right to criticise a judgment. If a judgment says there would be no FIR in a murder case, is it right or wrong? If I say something about the Judiciary, the governor reacts to it. It only proves that the remarks have hit the right spot. I have full respect for the judiciary,” he said.

Dhankhar, alleging that constitutional authorities in the state are under attack, said TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has “crossed the red line” by criticising the judiciary for ordering CBI investigations.

