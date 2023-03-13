इंडियन आवाज़     13 Mar 2023 09:23:09      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Benefit of Rupee appreciation will be provided to public through fuel price revision: Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power & Energy

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said, the benefit of rupee appreciation will be provided to the public through the fuel price revision from next month. Addressing a gathering in Minuwangoda, the Minister said that reducing the fuel and electricity tariffs requires restructuring of these institutions. Fuel prices had been sharply hiked across the board last year to account for the increased import bill.

Meanwhile, the Lankan rupee has appreciated around 15 percent over the month against the US Dollar. The Central bank rates indicated a buying rate of 311 rupees for every dollar. The appreciation of the rupee is seen at a time when Sri Lanka is closing in on a bailout package from International Monetary Fund. The extended fund facility of 2.9 billion dollars will be subject to the approval of the IMF’s board which will be up for consideration on the 20th of March.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

عالمی اقتصادی بحران اور ہندوستانی معیشت

عندلیب اختر جنگ، خشک سالی اور کووِڈ نے ساری دنیا کو نہ صر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart