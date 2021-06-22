Bellbottom to be released on July 27

Giving a pleasant surprise to all his fans, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and finally announced the release of his film, Bellbottom.

The movie is set to release in theatres on July 27. Sharing the post, Akshay wrote, “I know you have patiently waited for the release of #Bellbottom. Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving on the big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July.” This will be the first Akshay Kumar-starrer to have a theatrical release this year. The suspenseful spy drama is based on true events.

Actress Vaani Kapoor is excited that her big-ticket entertainer, BellBottom, in which she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar.

Vaani says, “I’m really excited about the prospect of our industry restarting because it has endured the relentless onslaught of the pandemic. BellBottom is a big screen entertainer and I’m thankful to the producers Jackky and Deepshikha (Pooja Entertainment) and of course, Akshay Kumar sir for their decision to release the film in theatres. Hopefully, Bell Bottom will play a huge hand in bringing people back to the theatres.”

BellBottom was the first film to start shooting amid pandemic and it appears that it will be the first big film to release in theatres post the second wave.