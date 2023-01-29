Beating Retreat ceremony of Republic Day celebrations held at Vijay Chowk

The event came to a close with the ever-popular tune of Sare Jahan se Acha.

The Beating the Retreat ceremony marking the culmination of four-day-long Republic Day celebrations was held at the historic Vijay Chowk in New Delhi this evening. President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among those who witnessed the ceremony.

Indian tunes based on classical ragas were played during the ceremony. Twenty-nine captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes were played by the music bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force and State Police and Central Armed Police Force during Beating the Retreat ceremony.

The Ceremony began with the massed band’s Agniveer tune which was followed by enthralling tunes like ‘Almora, Kedar Nath, Sangam Dur, Queen of Satpura, Bhagirathi’ and Konkan Sundari by Pipes and Drums band. The Indian Air Force band played Aprajey Arjun, Charkha, Vayu Shakti and Swadeshi. The band of Indian Navy played the fascinating tune Ekla Cholo Re , Hum Taiyyar Hai and Jai Bharati. The Indian Army’s band played the tune Shankhnaad, Sher-e-Jawan, Bhupal, Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, and Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.

