In a historic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced equal match fee for both men and women cricket players of India.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the landmark decision in a tweet. He said the move was BCCI’s “first step towards tackling discrimination.” The BCCI women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. As per new rules, the payment for Tests will be 15 lakh rupees, 6 lakh rupees for ODIs, and 3 lakh rupees for T-20.