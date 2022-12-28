heater
BCCI announces Team India’s squads for T-20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced Team India’s squads for Twenty-20 International and ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting next week.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named captain while Suryakumar Yadav has been selected vice-captain for 3 match T20I series, according to a BCCI statement, released last night. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the squad. Rohit, who injured his thumb, will return later to lead the Indian team in 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka while Hardik will be his deputy in one-dayer.

Kohli has been rested for the T20I series and he will return for the three ODIs.

Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar earned their maiden Twenty-20 call-up for India.

The first Twenty-20 will be played on 3rd of next month in Mumbai while second and third games will be hosted in Pune and Rajkot on 5th and 7th January.

The ODIs will be held in Guwahati, Kolkata, and Trivandrum on 10th, 12th, and 15th of January.

Sri Lanka will be touring India from 3rd to 15th of next month for three T20Is and three ODIs.

Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh.

