AMN/ WEB DESK

The BCCI has announced the schedule for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy as well as the limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia in January and February 2023. The contest will start with a T20 match in Mumbai on January 3rd and will end with an ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on January 15. Pune, Rajkot, Guwahati, and Kolkata are other venues for the series. The test series will be part of the World Test Championship cycle.