BCCI announces names for upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

The BCCI Junior Cricket Committee yesterday announced names for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. The 2022 under-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull will lead the side while Abhishek Sharma has been named as the deputy skipper. Sai Sudharsan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul was also included in the team. Among bowlers, Manav Suther and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya who had impressed during the Ranji Trophy last season were a part of the 15-member team.

India will open their campaign against UAE A on July 13 before facing Pakistan A and Nepal on July 15 and 18, respectively. India has been drawn in Group B alongside Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A. Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The matches will be played from 13th to 23rd July in Colombo. The top two for each group will advance to the semifinals to be played on July 21.