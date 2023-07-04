इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jul 2023 06:22:28      انڈین آواز
BCCI announces Indian Women’s ODI and T20I squads for upcoming tour to Bangladesh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian Women’s One Day International (ODI) and Twenty-20 International (T20I) squads for upcoming tour to Bangladesh. BCCI said that the three ODI and three T20I will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side in both formats while Smriti Mandhana will act as her deputy in both formats. The tour will kick off with a three-match T20I series and the first match will be played on July 9. The second and third matches will be played on July 11 and July 13 respectively. After a two-day break, the three-match ODI series will kick off on July 16. The second ODI will be played on July 19 and third ODI on 22nd of this month.

