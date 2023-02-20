इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2023 07:05:42      انڈین آواز
BCCI announces Indian squads for third & fourth test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy and ODI series

AMN

The BCCI has announced Team India squads for the remaining two Test matches and the three-match ODI series against Australia.

The test squad remained the same, except for one little change. KL Rahul has been sacked as the vice-captain of the Test team. The BCCI has not named any vice-captain for the last two Test matches.

India’s Test squad for the third and the fourth Test matches is : Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

The ODI squad is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

For the ODIs, Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side as Captain for the 1st ODI in Rohit Sharma’s absence. Top pacer Jasprit Bumrah is being given rest for the upcoming tests and ODIs.

