BBMP takes intensified containment measures post cluster outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases

AMN
In Karnataka, the cluster outbreak of COVID-19 positive cases in Bengaluru has led to intensified containment measures by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. Our correspondent says that the senior officials of the Bengaluru City Corporation held a meeting with the Resident Welfare Association to avoid gatherings that may lead to widespread outbreak of the pandemic.
The apartment complex in Bengaluru has turned out to be a COVID super spreader due to the negligence of Residents Welfare Association. Our 100 people are tested positive in this apartment complex. The counter measures are started here to contain the spread of the pandemic.
The apartment is isolated and testing of primary and secondary contacts is going on around Bommanahalli where the cluster outbreak is reported in Bengaluru.