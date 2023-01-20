BBC documentary on PM Modi is propaganda piece: MEA

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Goverment has condemned the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming it a propaganda piece and an effort to push the discredited narrative. The External Affairs Ministry said, the bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible.

While briefing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, this documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are promoting this narrative. He expressed wonder over the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it.