Basic customs duty & health cess to be waived off on import of Medical Oxygen, related medical equipments

AMN
Centre has decided to grant full exemption from Basic Customs Duty and health cess on import of Medical Oxygen and other medical equipments related to medical use of Oxygen including Oxygen concentrator, Cannister, Filling Systems, Storage tanks, Pressure Swing Absorption & Vacuum Pressure Swing Absorption Plants, Cryogenic Oxygen Air Separation Units, Cryogenic Road transport tanks for Oxygen, Ventilators and any other device from which Oxygen can be generated. The Government also decided to exempt Covid vaccines from basic import duty for the next three months.