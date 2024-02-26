Banks & Post offices to help ECI step-up voter education ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Banks and Post offices will now help the Election Commission in stepping up voter education and outreach ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha polls. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding in New Delhi today with the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the Department of Posts (DoP) to amplify its voter outreach and awareness efforts.

It was signed in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Arun Goel. Through this initiative, ECI messaging will reach a wide audience through 1.6 lakh bank branches, over two lakh ATMs and 1.55 lakh Post Offices across the country.

Under the MoU, members and affiliated institutions of IBA and DoP will display voter education messages prominently on their websites, directing visitors to learn more about the electoral process. Voter education content will be disseminated through various promotional channels including social media and customer outreach platforms of member institutions, ensuring widespread awareness among stakeholders and the public. All institutions under IBA and DoP will establish voter awareness fora to engage employees and customers in discussions and initiatives related to voter education.