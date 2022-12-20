FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bank of Japan shocks markets by adjusting central bank’s yield curve control program and sparking rise in yen

The Bank of Japan shocked markets this morning by adjusting its central bank’s yield curve control program and sparking a sharp rise in the yen. According to the policy statement, Bank of Japan will now allow Japan’s 10-year bond yields to rise to around 0.5%, up from the previous upper limit of 0.25% on their range of movement as part of fine-tuning measures to address the cost of prolonged monetary easing. It also decided to sharply increase the amount of government bond buying. It kept unchanged its -0.1% target for short-term interest rates, and 0% for the 10-year government bond yield by a unanimous vote.

The surprise decision has the potential to jolt global financial markets, as the Bank of Japan’s steadfast commitment to defending its 10-year yield cap has served as an anchor, indirectly helping to keep borrowing costs low around the world. The yen strengthened to as much as ¥133.21 against the dollar, compared with ¥137.16 immediately before the announcement. A further firming of the yen would help reduce the cost-push inflation that is weighing on domestic-oriented businesses and households.

