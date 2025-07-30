Bank Jobs Salary in India 2025, SBI, IBPS, RRB, LIC, NABARD

Looking for a banking career? Get complete post-wise salary details for Bank PO, Clerk, LBO, CBO, AO, and more in India for 2025.

Even in 2025, over 20 lakh candidates apply for bank jobs in India every year. Ever wondered why? While the craze for many jobs has slowed down, the demand for bank jobs remains strong and steady.

The reason? Bank jobs offer a rare combination—job security, a stable monthly income, career growth, and perks like home loans, medical benefits, and pensions. In a world full of uncertainty, these roles still offer peace of mind and long-term stability.

If you’re preparing for SBI, IBPS, RBI, or LIC exams, understanding the salary structure is key. So if you are a graduate and looking for a well-rounded professional career, read out the complete article.

Bank Jobs Salary in India 2025

Bank Jobs in India are generally categorized into two broad levels: Clerical Cadre and Officer Cadre. Clerical roles, such as SBI Clerk and IBPS Clerk, are entry-level positions that offer stable pay, limited transfers, and a good start to the banking world. Officer-level positions, including PO, CBO, and Scale I roles, offer higher responsibilities, broader scope of work, and significantly better compensation packages.

The salary of bank employees in India is mainly decided through agreements called Bipartite Settlements, which are signed between bank unions and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). Currently, the 12th Bipartite Settlement governs the salary revision and service conditions of bank employees across most public sector banks. Now, let’s discuss the Bank Jobs Salary in India further.

Types of Bank Jobs in India

Bank jobs in India are mainly offered by Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Private Sector Banks.

Public Sector Banks (PSBs) are government-owned, like SBI, PNB, BOB, and Canara Bank. They offer stable jobs with a structured recruitment process.

are government-owned, like SBI, PNB, BOB, and Canara Bank. They offer stable jobs with a structured recruitment process. Private Sector Banks such as HDFC, ICICI, and Axis Bank are privately managed and focus on performance-based roles with faster career growth.

How to Get a Bank Job in India?

Banking is one of the most accessible career options for graduates across India. To increase your chances of selection, make sure to practice Bank Exam Mock Tests if you’re preparing for public sector bank exams. Both PSBs and Private Banks follow its own method of recruitment, eligibility criteria, and selection stages.

In Public Sector Banks

Recruitment is through national-level exams like IBPS and SBI exams.

The process includes Prelims, Mains, Interviews, and sometimes a language test.

Selection is merit-based and transparent.

In Private Sector Banks

Hiring is done via direct applications, HR interviews, or campus placements.

The process includes a written test, interview, and sometimes a group discussion.

No common exam; the selection varies by bank.

Post Wise Salary in Bank Jobs

Now that we have covered how banks hire and the types of roles available, let’s move on to one of the most important aspects for any aspirant — salary. Whether you’re aiming for a PO, Clerk, or a specialist role, understanding the pay structure helps you make an informed career decision. Below is a detailed post-wise breakdown of salary, perks, and growth opportunities for popular bank jobs in India.

SBI PO Salary

The SBI Probationary Officer is the most popular roles due to its attractive salary, growth prospects, and added allowances compared to other public sector banks.

Basic Pay: ₹56,480

₹56,480 In-hand Salary: ₹80,350 (may vary with location and allowances)

₹80,350 (may vary with location and allowances) Career Progression: Assistant Manager → Deputy Manager → Branch Manager → AGM → DGM → GM and higher

IBPS PO Salary

The IBPS PO post is a gateway to officer-level jobs in multiple public sector banks. The role offers good pay, job stability, and a clear promotion path.

Basic Pay: ₹48,480

₹48,480 In-hand Salary: ₹76,430 (may vary with location and allowances)

₹76,430 (may vary with location and allowances) Career Progression: Probationary Officer → Manager → Senior Manager → AGM → DGM → GM

SBI Clerk Salary

SBI Clerks enjoy a slightly better pay structure than their counterparts in other PSBs, along with employee-friendly benefits exclusive to SBI.

Basic Pay: ₹26,730

₹26,730 In-hand Salary: ₹39,529 (may vary with location and allowances)

₹39,529 (may vary with location and allowances) Career Progression: Clerk → Senior Assistant → Trainee Officer → Officer (Scale I) and upwards through internal exams

IBPS Clerk Salary

A stable entry-level position in the banking sector, IBPS Clerk offers a decent starting salary and is ideal for graduates looking for long-term job security.

Basic Pay: ₹ 24,050

₹ 24,050 In-hand Salary: ₹39,412 (may vary with location and allowances)

₹39,412 (may vary with location and allowances) Career Progression: Clerk → Officer Scale I (through internal promotion) → Scale II and higher levels over time

IBPS RRB Officer Scale I Salary

This post is equivalent to a PO but in Regional Rural Banks. It is well-suited for candidates aiming to work in semi-urban and rural setups.

Basic Pay: ₹36,000

₹36,000 In-hand Salary: ₹51,000 – ₹58,000 (may vary with location and allowances)

₹51,000 – ₹58,000 (may vary with location and allowances) Career Progression: Officer Scale I → Manager Scale II → Senior Manager Scale III → AGM/GM and above

IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk/CSA) Salary

This is an entry-level post in Regional Rural Banks with work primarily focused on clerical tasks and customer interaction.

Basic Pay: ₹24,050

₹24,050 In-hand Salary: ₹38,000 – ₹41,000 (may vary with location and allowances)

₹38,000 – ₹41,000 (may vary with location and allowances) Allowances and Perks: DA, HRA, and travel/conveyance perks depending on location

DA, HRA, and travel/conveyance perks depending on location Career Progression: Office Assistant → Officer Scale I (via internal exam) → Manager and above

SBI CBO (Circle Based Officer)

CBO is a mid-level officer post at SBI, typically given to candidates with prior banking experience. It offers a direct path into the officer cadre without the probationary period of POs.

Basic Pay: ₹48,480

₹48,480 In-hand Salary: ₹50,000 – ₹52,000 (may vary with location and allowances)

₹50,000 – ₹52,000 (may vary with location and allowances) Career Progression: Same as SBI PO but with faster internal movement in some cases

Local Bank Officer (LBO)

A newly introduced role in some public sector banks, LBOs are appointed to serve specific regions or local areas. The selection and perks may vary by bank.

Basic Pay: ₹36,000 – ₹41,960 (depending on bank and designation)

₹36,000 – ₹41,960 (depending on bank and designation) In-hand Salary: ₹48,000 – ₹54,000 (may vary with bank, location and allowances)

₹48,000 – ₹54,000 (may vary with bank, location and allowances) Career Progression: Officer → Manager → Regional Manager and higher

Salary of Other Top Finance & Insurance Sector Jobs

Apart from the popular banking jobs there are several prestigious roles in the finance and insurance sector that attract lakhs of aspirants each year. These include RBI Grade B, SEBI Grade A, NABARD Grade A, SIDBI Grade A, LIC AAO/ADO, and NIACL/NICL AO & Assistant positions. These roles are known for offering higher pay scales, better work-life balance, and central government-level perks. Check the salary structure and other details of these posts below.

Post Basic Pay In-hand Salary (Approx.) Career Progression RBI Grade B Officer ₹55,200 ₹1,00,000 – ₹1,10,000 Grade B → Grade C → AGM → DGM → CGM → ED → Dy. Governor SEBI Grade A Officer ₹44,500 ₹ 1,55,000 Assistant Manager → Manager → AGM → DGM → CGM NABARD Grade A Officer ₹44,500 ₹77,000 – ₹80,000 Assistant Manager → Manager → AGM → DGM → CGM SIDBI Grade A Officer ₹44,500 ₹70,000 – ₹75,000 Assistant Manager → Manager → AGM → DGM → CGM LIC AAO ₹88,635 ₹1,07,222 AAO → AO → DM → ZM → ED LIC ADO ₹35,650 ₹56,000 ADO → ABM → BM → SDM → ZM NIACL/NICL AO ₹50,925 ₹75,000 – ₹80,000 AO → Assistant Manager → Branch Manager → Regional Manager NIACL/NICL Assistant ₹22,405 ₹32,000 – ₹36,000 Assistant → Sr. Assistant → Supervisor → Officer

Perks and Benefits in a Bank Job

Bank jobs in India offer more than just a good salary. Employees receive several additional benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and transport allowances. They also get medical coverage, pension schemes, and low-interest loans for homes or vehicles. With steady working hours, job security, and regular holidays, bank jobs are seen as a stable and rewarding career choice for many graduates. The career progressions in both PSB and Private banks are discussed below.

Alongside attractive benefits, consistent preparation and practice with the Previous Year Papers can help aspirants secure top banking roles.

FAQs

Q1. Which bank pays the highest salary in India?

Among public sector banks, State Bank of India (SBI) offers one of the highest salary packages, especially for roles like SBI PO and SBI Specialist Officers. In the finance sector, RBI Grade B and SEBI Grade A officers receive even higher pay with additional perks.

Q2. What is the starting salary of a bank PO in India?

The starting basic pay of a Probationary Officer (PO) in most public sector banks is around ₹48,480, with in-hand salary ranging from ₹70,000 to ₹80,000, depending on the bank and location. SBI PO receives slightly higher due to additional allowances.

Q3. What are the common allowances provided in bank jobs?

Bank employees receive a variety of allowances such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, Medical Benefits, City Compensatory Allowance, and access to low-interest loans for housing, cars, and education.

Q4. Is there a difference in salary between public and private sector banks?

Yes. Public sector banks offer fixed, structured salary packages with standard allowances and job security, while private sector banks may offer performance-based salaries with higher targets but potentially faster promotions and bonuses.

Q5. Do bank employees get pensions after retirement?

Most public sector bank employees hired before 2010 are covered under a defined pension scheme, while newer recruits are covered under the National Pension System (NPS). Private bank employees typically do not receive pensions but may get provident fund and gratuity benefits.