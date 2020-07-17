Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2020 04:50:36      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh:Floods claimed 8 lives, over 2.2 million people affected

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The flood in Bangladesh has caused the death of 8 people so far. State Minister for Disaster Management and relief Enamur Rahman said on Thursday that the flood has affected more than 2.2 million people in 18 districts of Bangladesh.

Speaking at a virtual press conference from his office in Dhaka on Thursday, the Minister said that the government has opened 1544 flood shelters in 12 worst hit districts where more than 20,000 people and 56,000 animals have taken shelter. Medical teams, police and volunteers are working among the flood affected people.

In the meanwhile, the flood situation improved slightly across the Brahmaputra and Meghna river basins. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 3 p.m. on Thursday, most of the rivers in the Brahmaptura basin either reported a fall in water level or a very slight increase. However, Dharla at Kurigram, Ghagot at Gaibandha, Brahmaputra at Noonkhawa and Chilmari were above the danger mark.

Jamuna was flowing above the danger mark at most of the places including at Fulchari, Bahadurabad and Saraikandi.
Most of the rivers in the Ganges basin were either below the danger level or only marginally above it. In the Meghna basin, Surma was flowing above danger level at Kanaighat.

According to the FFWC forecast, the flood situation will improve in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Kurigram districts in the next 24 hours. Of the 101 stations monitored in the country by the FFWC, water levels increased at 55 stations, decreased at 45 stations and remained stable at one station.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship pr ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!