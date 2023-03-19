इंडियन आवाज़     19 Mar 2023 03:26:31      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh:16 people killed and many injured as bus falls into ditch

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 16 people died and more than 24 people were reportedly injured when a bus fell into a ditch in Madaripur district of Bangladesh. The accident took place today morning.

The bus was on its way to Dhaka when the driver lost control on the approach road to Padma bridge in Simana area under Kathalbari union of Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district. The bus broke the side railing on the highway and crashed into the roadside ditch killing 14 people including the bus driver on the spot. Two more people died on the way to the hospital.

Fire services, civil defence and police are being assisted by the local people in carrying out relief and rescue work on the spot. 

