Bangladesh: YouTube removes over 1.12 lakh videos

WEB DESK

A total of 1,12,930 videos were removed by YouTube from Bangladesh during July-Sept. 2022 for violation of the community guidelines, says the Transparency Report released by YouTube for Q3, 2022. Bangladesh ranks 8th in the number of videos removed with India being on top, followed by Indonesia, US, Brazil, Russia, Pakistan and Germany.

According to the report, more than 5.8 million channels and 5.6 million videos were removed across the globe during this period. The majority of channel terminations are a result of accounts being dedicated to spam or adult sexual content in violation of community guidelines, says the YouTube Transparency report.

Close to 95 percent of the removals from YouTube were based on automated flagging for violation of the community guidelines. In terms of the content, child safety, violent or graphic videos and nudity or sexual content accounted for over 67 percent of the removals. Over 67 percent of the videos removed from YouTube had less than 10 views.

A YouTube channel is terminated if it accrues three Community Guidelines violations in 90 days, has a single case of severe abuse such as predatory behaviour, or is determined to be wholly dedicated to violating YouTube guidelines. When a channel is terminated, all of its videos are removed.