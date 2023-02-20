Bangladesh Youth Delegation Corner inaugurated, alumni portal launched in Dhaka

WEB DESK

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Bangladesh Deputy Minister for Education, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel jointly inaugurated the Bangladesh Youth Delegation (BYD) Corner at the Indian Cultural Centre, Gulshan in Dhaka on Sunday. The event was part of a programme to reconnect with the alumni of the Bangladesh Youth Delegations.

In addition, a BYD alumni portal was also launched during the programme to further institutionalise the exchanges between the High Commission and the young alumni.

Bangladesh Youth Delegation is an International Youth Exchange programme between the governments of India and Bangladesh. It aims to promote cultural exchange, leadership development, and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. Since its inception, nearly 800 Bangladeshi youth selected under the BYD programme, have visited India to participate in various activities that promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The BYD corner will provide opportunities for the delegates to meet, interact and share their experiences. Regular meet-ups would be organised at the BYD corner for the alumni. The High Commission is in the process of providing further opportunities and facilities to the BYD alumni in terms of internships, scholarships and other services, said the press release of the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

In his address, High Commissioner Pranay Verma emphasised the importance of the youth as a precious link between India and Bangladesh. He expressed his conviction in the ability of the vibrant and dynamic youth of Bangladesh in building closer ties between the two countries, and establishing strong bonds of friendship based on mutual respect and understanding.

He expressed his confidence that the Bangladesh Youth Delegation alumni, through their diverse backgrounds and experiences will make a significant contribution to their communities, their country, and to the world.