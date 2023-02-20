इंडियन आवाज़     20 Feb 2023 05:34:49      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh Youth Delegation Corner inaugurated, alumni portal launched in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma and Bangladesh Deputy Minister for Education, Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel jointly inaugurated the Bangladesh Youth Delegation (BYD) Corner at the Indian Cultural Centre, Gulshan in Dhaka on Sunday. The event was part of a programme to reconnect with the alumni of the Bangladesh Youth Delegations.
In addition, a BYD alumni portal was also launched during the programme to further institutionalise the exchanges between the High Commission and the young alumni.

Bangladesh Youth Delegation is an International Youth Exchange programme between the governments of India and Bangladesh. It aims to promote cultural exchange, leadership development, and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. Since its inception, nearly 800 Bangladeshi youth selected under the BYD programme, have visited India to participate in various activities that promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The BYD corner will provide opportunities for the delegates to meet, interact and share their experiences. Regular meet-ups would be organised at the BYD corner for the alumni. The High Commission is in the process of providing further opportunities and facilities to the BYD alumni in terms of internships, scholarships and other services, said the press release of the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

In his address, High Commissioner Pranay Verma emphasised the importance of the youth as a precious link between India and Bangladesh. He expressed his conviction in the ability of the vibrant and dynamic youth of Bangladesh in building closer ties between the two countries, and establishing strong bonds of friendship based on mutual respect and understanding.

He expressed his confidence that the Bangladesh Youth Delegation alumni, through their diverse backgrounds and experiences will make a significant contribution to their communities, their country, and to the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل گوتیرش نےخوشحال اور پُرامن افریقہ کے لیے اپنے حمایت کا اظہار کیا

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے افریقن یونین ک ...

زلزلہ تباہی: جب تک ’ضرورت ہے‘ امدادی قافلے شام جاتے رہیں گے-UN

اقوام متحدہ کی امدادی ٹیموں نے بتایا ہے کہ زلزلے سے ہولناک تب ...

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart