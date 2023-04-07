Bangladesh win test match by 7 wickets, clinch series against Ireland

AMN

Bangladesh defeated Ireland by 7 wickets on Friday to clinch the test match as well as the series on Friday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. This is the first victory of Bangladesh in a test match at their home pitch in over three years.

Batting first Ireland scored 214 for 7 wickets with Harry Tom Tector hitting a fifty in the first innings of the country. Tajul Islam gave a superb performance with an impressive bowling figure of 5/58. Mehidy Hasn Miraz and Ebadot Hossain took two wickets each in the first innings.

Bangladesh responded with a solid 369 in their first innings taking a lead of 155 runs over Ireland. Mushfiqur Rahim hit a century scoring 126 off 167 balls before he was caught by Murray Commins on the bowling of Andy McBrine. Captain Shakib Al Hasan also scored a fast 87 off 93 balls, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 55 in the first innings of Bangladesh. Andy McBrine gave a spectacular performance claiming 6 wickets of Bangladesh.

Fighting to avert the innings defeat, Ireland lost three quick wickets in their second innings to land in an unenviable position of 4-13 at the end of 6.3 overs. However, a steady partnership for the sixth and seventh wickets put Ireland back in the game. Lorcan Tucker scored 108, while Andy McBrine made 72 in the second innings of Ireland. Tajul Islam claimed 4 wickets for 90 runs, while Ebadot Hossain took 3 for 37.

Finally, on the fourth day of the test match Ireland reached 292 all out to leave Bangladesh with a target of 138 to win the test match which they achieved quite comfortably losing three wickets. Mushfiqur Rahim remained not out at 51 and Mominul Haque remained not out at 20 when Bangladesh scored its winning run.

Mushfiq was adjudged the player of the match for his century and an unbeaten half-century. The test match brought to an end the Ireland tour of Bangladesh during which they lost the ODI series by 2-0, T20I by 2-1 and the test match by 1-0.