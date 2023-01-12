Bangladesh welcomes India’s vision as the President of G20: PM Hasina

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that Bangladesh as a country of global south welcomes India’s vision as the President of G 20 to ensure inclusive development under the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Virtually addressing the The Inaugural Leaders’ Session of the ‘Voice of the Global South Summit 2023’ organised by India on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the Indian government for inviting Bangladesh as a guest country to G20 which would give them a unique opportunity to engage with their counterparts across the globe. She also congratulated Prime Minister Modi for assuming the Presidency of G20.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is committed to contributing in Prime Minister Modi’s robust initiatives to quicken human centric development in association with the global leaders, reports the official news agency BSS.

Prime Minister Hasina placed six proposals before the G 20 platform to be addressed collectively for sustained global growth and development of the ‘Global South’. Referring to the Russia- Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic, she said it is high time to work collectively for a just and fair economic order.

In her proposals she gave a call to maintain global peace and stability to achieve sustained global growth. She also called upon the world to develop a new paradigm to address inequality in a holistic manner in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Prime Minister Hasina underscored the special financing support for most vulnerable countries, including LDCs and climate vulnerable countries during the transition period. Sheikh Hasina urged to bridge the digital divide to ensure equal opportunities for all.