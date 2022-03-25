FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2022 08:25:41      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh votes for UN resolution demanding halt to Russia’s war in Ukraine

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Bangladesh on Thursday voted in favour of a UN resolution demanding immediate halt to Russia’s war in Ukraine. The non-binding resolution was supported by 140 countries including Bangladesh while 5 countries voted against it, 38 countries abstained.

The UN on its official Twitter handle said that the General Assembly adopted a resolution that calls out Russia’s assault on Ukraine for creating a dire humanitarian situation and pushes for a humanitarian corridor and demands that fighting stops.

The approved resolution specifically implicates Moscow demanding an immediate cessation of the hostilities by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects, reports Bangladesh’s official news agency BSS.

Earlier, Bangladesh had abstained from voting on another resolution against Russian invasion of Ukraine on March 2 which had asked Russia to immediately cease its use of force. The March 2 resolution was adopted by a majority of 141 countries.

