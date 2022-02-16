Bangladesh-US Air forces to conduct joint air exercise between 20-25 Feb

AMN/ WEB DESK

The air forces of Bangladesh and the US will conduct a joint air exercise between Feb 20-25. The six day long Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, bilateral tactical airlift exercise ‘Cope South 22’ will be conducted at BAF Kurmitola Cantonment, Dhaka, and Operating Location-Alpha, Sylhet, Bangladesh, said a statement of the Pacific Air Forces.



Approximately 77 US Airmen along with two US Air Force C-130J Super Hercules from the 36th Airlift Squadron (AS) will join approximately 300 Bangladesh armed forces members and 2 Bangladeshi C-130Js for the exercise.

During the exercise flight operations like aircraft generation and recovery, daytime low-level navigation, tactical airdrop, and air-land missions will be conducted. Subject-matter expert exchanges in the operations, maintenance and rigging career fields will also take place during this period.

The aim of the exercise is to improve interoperability with the Bangladesh air force and to support the armed forces of Bangladesh’s long-term modernization efforts in order to maintain regional stability,said the statement.

Lt Col Kira Coffey, 36 AS Director of Operations said that Bangladesh air force was one of the most important regional partners. He said Cope South allows strengthening of this partnership through tactical airlift sorties and subject matter expert exchanges. Lt. Col. Kira Coffey said that this year’s Cope South will be the first interatin since the start of the pandemic. He said that COVID 19 has only accelerated the need to improve the ability to work together during a potential Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief scenario.

The Pacific Air Forces quoted the joint statement released on June 11, 2019 by the US Department of State reaffirming the commitment of the two governments to enduring partnership and close cooperation on security, development, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and counterterrorism. The two governments also agreed to continue to cooperate closely to advance a shared vision of a free and open, inclusive, peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific region.