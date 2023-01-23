इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jan 2023 04:36:24      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh : Two top militants of new terror outfit arrested from Cox’s Bazar area

AMN / WEB DESK

The elite law enforcement agency of Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two top militants of the newly formed terror outfit Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya from the Kutupalong Rohingya camp in Ukhia upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Monday morning.

The Media cell incharge of the RAB Khandkar Al Moin said that the militants were arrested from Kutupalong Rohingya camp after a 4-hour long gun-battle. Based on a specific intelligence input, RAB launched operation early on Monday in which they arrested the two militants.

One of the arrested militants, Masikur Rahman Masud or Ranbir is a Shura member and the head of the military wing of Jama’atul Ansar Fil Hind-Al Sharqiya. He was responsible for contacting youth in various districts of Bangladesh to recruit them for the organisation and provide them arms training.

The police also arrested his associate Abu Bashar who is the Bomb Expert.
Arms and ammunition made in Bangladesh and outside and cash were recovered from him.

