इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2022 01:35:54      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh top in South Asia in terms of women on board of listed companies

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh tops the list in South Asia in terms of women on board of listed companies, says a study conducted by International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to the latest figures, there was an increase in the percentage of women who are independent directors on listed companies from five percent in 2020 to six percent, despite the impact of COVID-19, which has disproportionately affected women, said a press release issued by the IFC on Monday. A 2020 IFC-DSE study showed at the time around 18 percent of listed company board directors were women, which has remained the same.

Celebrating International Women’s Day, IFC partnered with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), UN Women, and United Nations Global Compact for the seventh consecutive year to ‘Ring the Bell for Gender Equality.’ While emphasising women’s role in shaping a more equal future, the annual event highlighted how greater participation of women in the economy can spur sustainable and inclusive growth.

IFC Country Manager for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal Martin Holtmann said that IFC has long been engaged in efforts at the capital markets level to support women as economic actors. He said that having more women in leadership positions makes economic sense for companies and is also linked to better environmental, social and corporate governance standards and practices.

