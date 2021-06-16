Bangladesh to set up international vaccine institute- Prime Minister Hasina

AMN

Bangladesh will set up an international institute for vaccine production including for COVID-19. Announcing this in Parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the government will sign an agreement with South Korea to set up the vaccine institute in Bangladesh. She said that government to government negotiations are going on with the countries which have developed vaccines for COVID-19 for technology transfer.

The capacity of three Banglaesshi firms has been assessed for the production of the COVID-19 vaccines. Prime Minister Hasina told parliament that a vaccine developed by one of the Bangladeshi companies Globe Biotech Ltd is now in the trial stage.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the government has taken initiative to produce COVID-19 vaccine alongwith collecting vaccines from various sources in the world in view of the Corona pandemic. She said Bangladesh has so far received 1.08 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from foreign sources out of which 1.02 crore doses came from India including the gifted doses of over 3 million doses.