Bangladesh to play vital role in Japan’s vision for Free and Open Indo-Pacific- Japanese Ambassador IWAMA Kiminori

AMN

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori has expressed the hope that Bangladesh will play a vital role in materialising the new vision of Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) as enumerated by Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio in March during his visit to India. Speaking on the occasion of the port visit to Chattogram by the JS URAGA and JS AWAJI of the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF), Ambassador IWAMA said that the port visit was a practical cooperation between Japan and Bangladesh to realise the FOIP for ensuring a rule-based international order to bring stability and prosperity for every country as well as to secure peace and prosperity in the region.

Reiterating the FOIP announced by Prime Minister KISHIDA in March, he said principles for peace and rules for prosperity, addressing the challenges in an Indo-Pacific way, multi-layered connectivity and ensuring secure and safe use of sea to the air were the four pillars of the new vision. Ambassador IWAMA further said Japan focuses on development of an Industrial Value Chain connecting the Bay of Bengal and North Eastern Region of India. It is a concrete example of the 3rd pillar of ‘Multi-layered Connectivity’ as outlined by Prime Minister KISHIDA. He emphasised the importance of further strengthening connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region including Chattogram. He also mentioned that this port visit is also one of the 4th pillars of practical cooperation for realising FOIP.