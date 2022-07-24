FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2022 08:33:31      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh to enhance production of Hilsa Fish

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Fisheries Minister of Bangladesh S M Rezaul Karim has said that Bangladesh is working to increase the production of Hilsa fish in the country which has received the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag. He said that Bagda prawn has been added as a new GI product.

He said that production of Hilsa fish has gone up from about 3 lakh metric ton in 2009 to over 5.65 lakh ton in 2020-21. Bangladesh is exporting Hilsa to more than 52 countries in the world directly or indirectly.

Inaugurating the Fisheries Week in Dhaka, the Minister said that Bangladesh has set up three state of the art laboratories to control the quality of the fish.

Talking about the disappearing species of fish, the minister said that Bangladeshi scientists have brought back 36 species of extinct fishes to life. He said that a live gene bank has been set up in Mymensingh which will house more than 100 species of fish to preserve their gene. He said that Bangladesh ensures that no toxic material goes with the fish to any country where it is exported.

Stressing upon the potential of fishery as a foreign exchange earner for Bangladesh, Minister Rezaul Karim said that projects are underway for deep sea tuna fishing.

The Minister inaugurated the Fisheries week today by flagging off a colourful boat rally at the Hatirjheel venue in Dhaka. Fish production has more than doubled in Bangladesh in the last 16 years. Fisheries sector contributes 3.57 percent of the total GDP of the country and 26.50 percent of the agricultural GDP.

In the world, Bangladesh ranks 3rd in open inland fish production, 5th in closed pond cultured fish production, 1st in hilsa production and 4th in tilapia production.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at Commonwealth Games 2022

Indian high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has been finally cleared to compete at the Commonwealth Games 2022 which b ...

Neeraj Chopra scripts history, becomes first Indian to win silver at World Athletics Championships

AMN / SPORTS DESK Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra created history by winning Silver medal in men ...

Seher Atwal wins 10th leg of Hero WPGT with birdie on final hole

By Harpal Singh Bedi Keeping her nerves at crucial moments, Seher Atwal fired a birdie on the 18th to win h ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart