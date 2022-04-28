FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2022 11:44:14      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh to cut GHG emissions by 7 percent unconditionally by 2030

AMN/ WEB DESK

Environment, forest and climate Change Minister of Bangladesh Md. Shahab Uddin has said that the country will cut Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 7 percent unconditionally and 16 percent conditionally by 2030. 

He made the comments during a meeting with Swiss Ambassador Nathale Chuard in Dhaka on Wednesday, said an official press release.

He said the Bangladesh government had submitted an ambitious updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) last year. Bangladesh is in the final stages of developing the National Adoption Plan (NAP), said the Minister.

Outlining the steps taken by the government to protect the environment,  Shahab Uddin said that Bangladesh has declared 5.77 percent territorial area of the country as nature conservation areas consisting of 48 protected areas and 13 ecologically critical areas. It has also declared 6.20 percent of its total marine area as Protected Area.

Reaffirming Bangladesh’s commitment to international efforts at environmental protection, the minister said that Bangladesh has signed and ratified all major multilateral environmental agreements including UNCBD, UNFCCC, UNCCD, Basel Convention, Stockholm Convention on POPS, Montreal Protocol on ODS and so on.

